SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Position Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

SLY traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.32. 1,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,964. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $78.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

