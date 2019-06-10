SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Position Lifted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 47,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 69,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,511,000.

XBI opened at $82.84 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $64.38 and a 52-week high of $101.55.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

