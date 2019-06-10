SSI Investment Management Inc. Purchases 232 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SSI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,059,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 9,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 81,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 19,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,114,000.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $130.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,524,947. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.90 and a twelve month high of $132.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

