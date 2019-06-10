Stakinglab (LABX) Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $161,462.00 and approximately $3,355.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00005195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00063579 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000577 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000174 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 417,750 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io.

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

