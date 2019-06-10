Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Starbucks reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 494.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.08.

In other news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $4,989,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 625,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after acquiring an additional 221,699 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 53,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 213,984 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.90. 655,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,230,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $83.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.