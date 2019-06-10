StarterCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $295,202.00 (STAC)

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. One StarterCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid and Bancor Network. StarterCoin has a total market cap of $295,202.00 and approximately $32,128.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StarterCoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00401222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.82 or 0.02372576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001551 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00154024 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000825 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000097 BTC.

StarterCoin Token Profile

StarterCoin’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 tokens. The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter.

StarterCoin Token Trading

StarterCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

