Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262,248 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 180,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 111,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STWD stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.24). Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

