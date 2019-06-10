State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $20,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 87.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 53.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 2.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 16.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.29. 4,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,237. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.19.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In other American Water Works news, COO Walter Lynch sold 18,545 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $2,061,276.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,180,500.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan N. Story sold 28,457 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $3,239,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,556 shares of company stock valued at $7,477,635 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

