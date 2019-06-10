State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $19.55 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $19,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $1.89 on Monday, hitting $243.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,756. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $193.89 and a 52-week high of $247.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.79). Public Storage had a net margin of 62.54% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Public Storage to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $230.00 target price on Public Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.88.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

