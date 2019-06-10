Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,900 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 543,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $19,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $34.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

In related news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 2,227 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $73,602.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush set a $35.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

