Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,500 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $16,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,215,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,474,000 after acquiring an additional 91,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Polaris Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Polaris Industries by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Polaris Industries by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 32,068 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $87.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $131.25. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,028 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $786,503.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Polaris Industries from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Polaris Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.08.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

