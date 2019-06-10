TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRKR. Zacks Investment Research raised TapImmune from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on TapImmune in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on TapImmune in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $6.22 price objective for the company. Finally, WBB Securities raised TapImmune from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.29 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TapImmune presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of TapImmune stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. TapImmune has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $250.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TapImmune will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TapImmune stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of TapImmune worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

