TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.98

Shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.98 and last traded at $37.87, with a volume of 2140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

TCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised shares of TC Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. TC Pipelines had a negative net margin of 33.82% and a positive return on equity of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TC Pipelines by 33.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in TC Pipelines by 667.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 29,597 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in TC Pipelines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 51,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TC Pipelines by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TC Pipelines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 831,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Pipelines Company Profile (NYSE:TCP)

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

