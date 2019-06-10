TD Asset Management Inc. Has $421,000 Holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Domtar by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Domtar by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Domtar by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Domtar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Domtar by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UFS reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domtar in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Domtar stock opened at $44.15 on Monday. Domtar Corp has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Domtar had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Domtar’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Domtar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Domtar’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

