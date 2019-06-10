TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,650 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 22.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meredith were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meredith in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Meredith in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Meredith in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Meredith in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meredith in the first quarter valued at $61,000.

Get Meredith alerts:

Shares of MDP stock opened at $51.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.20. Meredith Co. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $743.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.67 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Meredith’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Meredith in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Gabelli assumed coverage on Meredith in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.97 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Meredith in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.99.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,650 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/td-asset-management-inc-sells-1650-shares-of-meredith-co-nysemdp.html.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.