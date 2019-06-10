Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Holdings Reduced by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 23.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $55.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.08 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $128.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 31,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $1,784,007.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,058.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $38,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,539 shares of company stock valued at $9,159,946. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

