Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERIC. New Street Research cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.98 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.85 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.67 and a beta of 0.53. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.35 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

