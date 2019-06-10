Teza Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,264 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

In other news, VP Yin C. Becker sold 15,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $3,017,977.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,743.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $871,188.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,303 shares of company stock worth $15,947,489 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.04. 6,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $199.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

