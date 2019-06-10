The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $113.59 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 626,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 331,876 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FedEx were worth $113,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,396,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,670,511,000 after purchasing an additional 96,084 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in FedEx by 15,104.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,063,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970,642 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,898,010 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $525,728,000 after purchasing an additional 38,692 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,749,967 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $498,872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $442,149,000 after purchasing an additional 185,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $4,679,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,715,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $29,547,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,945,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,032,888.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,650 shares of company stock worth $34,751,470. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet cut FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FedEx from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.76.

Shares of FDX traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.86. The company had a trading volume of 536,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $150.68 and a 52 week high of $266.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $113.59 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company-has-113-59-million-stake-in-fedex-co-nysefdx.html.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.