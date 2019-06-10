The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 643.18 ($8.40).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.89) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank downgraded The Sage Group to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 505 ($6.60) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of SGE traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 758 ($9.90). 1,195,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 491.30 ($6.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 773 ($10.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion and a PE ratio of 26.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.79 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.59%.

In related news, insider Annette Court acquired 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75) per share, with a total value of £10,071 ($13,159.55). Also, insider Steve Hare acquired 4,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 675 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £30,159 ($39,408.08).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

