Thomas T. Groos Sells 55,000 Shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Director Thomas T. Groos sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $2,470,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SSTI stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 187,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,944. Shotspotter Inc has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.26 million, a P/E ratio of -169.62, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.98.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shotspotter in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shotspotter in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Shotspotter in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Shotspotter by 537.5% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Shotspotter by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSTI. Lake Street Capital set a $50.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. B. Riley set a $59.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shotspotter currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

