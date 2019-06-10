Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 6,075 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 46.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,692,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 572.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,763,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,938 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 147.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,162,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4,908.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,259,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,947 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE F traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.91. 173,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,467,092. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $40.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.37 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 53,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $547,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,275 shares in the company, valued at $498,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

