Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000.

Shares of ACWV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,204 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

