Tokenbox (TBX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $145,331.00

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, Tokenbox has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tokenbox token can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bancor Network and YoBit. Tokenbox has a market capitalization of $145,331.00 and approximately $23,740.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenbox alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00400842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.82 or 0.02397180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012658 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00153502 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000825 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Tokenbox Profile

Tokenbox’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,393,882 tokens. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tokenbox Token Trading

Tokenbox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Hotbit and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.