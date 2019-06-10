Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $13,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,239,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,890,000 after buying an additional 643,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,026,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,226,000 after buying an additional 460,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 16.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,007,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,788,000 after buying an additional 414,136 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $42,875,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $36,560,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Falk sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.24, for a total transaction of $4,981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,740.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $2,030,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,995,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,817 shares of company stock valued at $24,097,445 in the last 90 days. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $245.04 on Monday. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $83.66 and a 52-week high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.86.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.42. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $211.03 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

