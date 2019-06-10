TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.98

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.98 and last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 179606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.14. The company has a market cap of $147.99 million and a PE ratio of 8.55.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$92.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

