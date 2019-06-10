TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) vs. Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Critical Analysis

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) and Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TravelCenters of America and Kaixin Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelCenters of America -1.91% -4.51% -1.12% Kaixin Auto N/A 49.46% 1.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TravelCenters of America and Kaixin Auto’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelCenters of America $6.23 billion 0.02 -$120.55 million ($0.64) -5.59 Kaixin Auto N/A N/A $2.26 million N/A N/A

Kaixin Auto has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TravelCenters of America.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Kaixin Auto shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Kaixin Auto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TravelCenters of America and Kaixin Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TravelCenters of America 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kaixin Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A

TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 188.64%. Given TravelCenters of America’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TravelCenters of America is more favorable than Kaixin Auto.

Volatility & Risk

TravelCenters of America has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaixin Auto has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 258 travel centers and under the TravelCenters of America, TA, TA Express, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brand names; and 43 standalone restaurants under the Quaker Steak & Lube brand name. The company serves trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. TravelCenters of America LLC was founded in 1992 and is based in Westlake, Ohio.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

