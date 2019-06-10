Trexquant Investment LP Invests $8.30 Million in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Stock

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 195,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,301,000. NRG Energy makes up 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 158,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 129,767 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 30,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,280,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,342,000 after buying an additional 41,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 41,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $1,715,490.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,517. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.87.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 125.35%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie set a $48.00 price target on NRG Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $43.00 price target on NRG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

