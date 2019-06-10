Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,426 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in New York Times were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,905,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,064 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in New York Times by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in New York Times by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $1,542,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,144.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP R Anthony Benten sold 9,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $336,065.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.39. 26,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,795. New York Times Co has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cannonball Research upgraded New York Times to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

