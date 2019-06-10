Tyers Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Tyers Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,952 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $10,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SL Green Realty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 6,470 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $556,937.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,661.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 2,084 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $191,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.87. 95,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,564. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $304.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.91 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.43.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

