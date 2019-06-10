U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 200,000 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals accounts for approximately 1.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 60,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 38,805 shares in the last quarter.

SILV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.63 price target on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.82.

NASDAQ SILV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,545. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $3.89.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

