UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of UBSFY opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.39. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

