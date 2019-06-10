Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Market Capitalization Tops $43,581.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $43,581.00 and $28.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultimate Secure Cash alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

USC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultimate Secure Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultimate Secure Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.