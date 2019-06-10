UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on UMH. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $540.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. As a group, analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.30%.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 19,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $243,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $108,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 11.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,101,000 after buying an additional 361,864 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

