Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.39

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 41179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

UA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Under Armour by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

