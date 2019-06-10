United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Increased by Acorn Advisory Capital L.P.

Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up about 1.1% of Acorn Advisory Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Acorn Advisory Capital L.P.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 206,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 25,890 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $5,078,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in United Rentals by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul I. Mcdonnell sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $1,318,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,773.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $67,477.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,429.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,454 shares of company stock valued at $31,195,231 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.91.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $122.23 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.28 and a 52-week high of $173.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The construction company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

