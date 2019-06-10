Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stake Increased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,617,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after buying an additional 360,326 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,016,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,317,000 after buying an additional 118,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,537,000 after buying an additional 44,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,153,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

UVSP stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Univest Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $29.05.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Wonderling bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/univest-financial-corp-nasdaquvsp-stake-increased-by-kennedy-capital-management-inc.html.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.