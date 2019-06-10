UralsCoin (URALS) One Day Volume Tops $4.00

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, UralsCoin has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. UralsCoin has a total market capitalization of $6,441.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UralsCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000253 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

UralsCoin Profile

UralsCoin (URALS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 13,474,251 coins. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UralsCoin is www.uralscoin.info.

Buying and Selling UralsCoin

UralsCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UralsCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UralsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

