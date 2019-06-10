US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 52,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO David L. Pitts sold 22,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $267,739.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,517.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,681.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,523 shares of company stock worth $1,583,594 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRZO opened at $10.46 on Monday. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $967.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.29.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 49.20% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Williams Capital set a $19.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Ifs Securities downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Carrizo Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

