US Bancorp DE Sells 6,423 Shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Saia were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Saia by 6.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Saia by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,874,000 after purchasing an additional 54,050 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Saia by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 494,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,231,000 after acquiring an additional 41,239 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $58.50 on Monday. Saia Inc has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $87.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $410.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.58.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

