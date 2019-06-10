ValuEngine Downgrades Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CIVB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $25.88.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.22 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $62,654.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 18.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 26,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 101,796 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 44.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. 54.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.