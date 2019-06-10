ValuEngine Downgrades Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guidewire Software from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.40.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $97.02 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $73.82 and a 52-week high of $109.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,078.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $334,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $903,544.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,324.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,940. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,021,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,268,000 after acquiring an additional 215,874 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,942,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 194,763 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,514,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,105,000 after acquiring an additional 36,434 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,455,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,389,000 after acquiring an additional 83,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,020,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

