Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VVV. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on Valvoline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

VVV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.82. 32,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,587. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 76.15% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

In related news, CFO Mary E. Meixelsperger acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $140,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,358,000 after buying an additional 174,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,908,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,655,000 after buying an additional 23,703 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,097,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,052,000 after buying an additional 123,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,553,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,948,000 after buying an additional 341,823 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 467.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,475,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,514,000 after buying an additional 2,863,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

