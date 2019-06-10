Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Boosted by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,830 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.5% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $41.15 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

