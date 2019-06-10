Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,415 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

VBK stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,408. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $190.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

