Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Trimmed by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 89.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $264.15 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $214.83 and a twelve month high of $270.86.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

