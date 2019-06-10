Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 142.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.11. 14,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,068. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $119.35 and a 12 month high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

