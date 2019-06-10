Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 751,750 Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 44.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 926,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 751,750 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $33,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

NTB traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $35.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,946. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.94. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $53.63.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $131.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.29 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 37.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

