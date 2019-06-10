Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,997 shares during the quarter. Garrett Motion accounts for about 1.3% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Garrett Motion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

GTX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.94. 3,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96. Garrett Motion Inc has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

