Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €51.50 ($59.88) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.60 ($61.16) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.36 ($59.72).

VNA opened at €44.72 ($52.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a 1-year high of €48.93 ($56.90). The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

